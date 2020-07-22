Glenmark releases phase-3 trial data of Favipiravir, says 40% faster 'clinical cure' witnessed

Image Source : FILE Glenmark announces results from phase 3 clinical trials of Favipiravir

Glenmark announced top-line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients conducted across seven clinical sites in India. The clinical trial, conducted in 150 patients, evaluated the efficacy and safety of Favipiravir plus standard supportive care (Favipiravir treatment arm), versus standard supportive care alone (control arm), in mild to moderate patients, randomized within a 48-hour window of testing RT-PCR positive for COVID-19.

According to Glenmark, 40 per cent faster achievement of "clinical cure" was witnessed in the third phase of the clinical trials of Favipiravir involving 150 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 across seven clinical sites in India. As many as 69.8 per cent patients achieved "clinical cure" by Day-4 in the Favipiravir arm, the company said.

It further added, "Amongst patients who required oxygen support, those receiving Favipiravir had a longer median time to first-time use of oxygen of five days versus two days in the control arm."

Favipiravir is a broad-spectrum oral antiviral drug that selectively inhibits RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) and the viral replication phase of SARS-CoV-2 and is being studied in multiple ongoing international clinical trials.

Patients in the Glenmark Favipiravir clinical trial received Favipiravir tablets 3,600 mg (1,800 mg BID) (Day 1) + 1,600 mg (800 mg BID) (Day 2 or later) for up to maximum of 14 days, along with standard supportive care. Randomization was stratified based on disease severity into mild (90 patients) and moderate (60 patients).

Results from the Phase 3 trial showed numerical improvements for the primary efficacy endpoint with 28.6% faster viral clearance in the overall population as measured by the median time until cessation of oral shedding of virus in the Favipiravir treatment arm compared to those in the control arm.

Additionally, Glenmark’s Favipiravir was well tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs) or deaths in the Favipiravir treated arm. The most commonly observed AE was asymptomatic transient increases in uric acid (12 patients in the Favipiravir treatment arm and zero in the control arm); most resolved on first follow up.

Gastrointestinal disturbance was minimal and no clinically significant differences were observed between the treatment groups.

Glenmark plans to submit the clinical trial data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks and share our findings.

About Favipiravir

On June 20th, Glenmark announced that it received manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator for FabiFlu, making it the first oral approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The manufacturing and marketing approval was granted as part of an accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The approval's restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation.

Glenmark has commenced a Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study on FabiFlu to closely monitor the efficacy and safety of the drug in 1000 patients that are prescribed with the oral antiviral, as part of an open label, multicenter, single arm study.

Glenmark is also conducting another Phase 3 clinical trial in India to evaluate the efficacy of two antiviral drugs Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a combination therapy in moderate hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients. The combination study, which is called the FAITH trial, is looking to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19. Early treatment with combination therapy will be evaluated for safety and efficacy.

About Favipiravir Globally

Favipiravir has been approved in Japan since 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections. It is a broad-spectrum antiviral with a unique mechanism of action: it is converted into an active phosphoribosylated form (Favipiravir-RTP) in cells and recognized as a substrate by viral RNA polymerase, thereby inhibiting RNA polymerase activity and viral replication. Favipiravir was granted approval in Russia for treatment of COVID-19 in May 2020 and is being prescribed to patients in multiple countries across the globe under compassionate use for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. It also is being tested in close to 20 clinical trials across 3000+ COVID-19 patients globally, including ongoing clinical trials in the US, Canada, Japan and Italy.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit.

