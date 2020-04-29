Image Source : AP 6 new symptoms of coronavirus, as confirmed by US' agency CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, issued a list of six symptoms of novel coronavirus, which differs from the list released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier. The United States has witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the world, which made the CDC possible to examine them and reach the conclusion.

As per the Atlanta-based agency's report, the symptoms of the COVID-19 could appear in two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus. Earlier, the CDC listed just three known symptoms which were shortness of breath, cough, and fever but now it has added six possible symptoms in the list. These symptoms are:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell (Anosmia- the loss of smell, Ageusia- the complete lack of taste, Dysgeusia- altered sense of taste)

However, running nose and sneezing are not included in the new CDC list of coronavirus symptoms. The CDC has added that the list is not all-inclusive and one still needs to consult their medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Let's look at the list of COVID-19 symptoms released by WHO:

Common symptoms include:

Fever

Tiredness

Dry cough

Other symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

Aches and pains

Sore throat

Very few people will report diarrhoea, nausea, or a runny nose.

According to a study of nearly 56,000 laboratory confirmed cases cited in the WHO report, the most common symptoms are:

Fever (88%)

Dry cough (68%)

Fatigue (38%)

Coughing up sputum/mucus production (33%)

Shortness of breath (19%)

Joint or muscle pain (15%)

Sore throat (14%)

Headache (14%)

Chills (11%)

Nausea or vomiting (5%)

Nasal congestion (5%)

Diarrhoea (3%)

Coughing up blood (1%)

Eye discharge (1%)

As per the Union Health Ministry's list, the common symptoms of COVID-19 are:

Fever

Tiredness

Dry cough

Some people may also experience:

Aches and pains

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Sore throat

Diarrhoea

