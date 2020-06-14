Image Source : PTI Chennai COVID-19 containment zones rise to 360. Check full list

The containment zones in Chennai have risen to 360 amid the growing number of cases. The government has decided to increase the containment zones as the overall cases in the state of Tamil Nadu rage past 40,000. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Tamil Nadu has 40,698 coronavirus cases and 367 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stands at 18,284 while the number of recoveries has surged past 22,000.

Chennai Containment zones: Updated List

