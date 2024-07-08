FACT CHECK: Plastic wheat being made in factory! Viral video claim turns out to be misleading

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of viral video claiming production of plastic wheat

For the last several days, an old video has been circulating on Facebook. In this viral video, it is being told that now wheat is also being made from plastic in factories. The viral video is circulated with a claim of showing the entire process of production of plastic wheat in the factory. This video is going viral on Facebook

A user named Mohammad Mosaheb uploaded this video on October 11, 2023, on the social media platform Facebook. It is written in this video that now fake wheat is also being made. "Open your eyes and see. Now what is left to make fake things?", Mosaheb added. Many people are watching the video.

In this video uploaded by Mohammad Moshab, it is shown that inside a factory, polythene, and plastic collected from garbage heaps are being washed in a machine. After washing, it is put in a big machine. After this, the plastic is broken into small pieces. These plastic pieces are washed again with water and dried. After this, they put those dried pieces in another machine and powdered them. Further, it is shown in the video that it is made into a rope. After drying, grains are put in the machine and taken out. It is being claimed that these brown grains were plastic wheat.

To investigate the claim of plastic wheat, India TV's fact check team watched this video closely. When we searched further on the internet with the screenshots and keywords of this video, it was found that there are many such videos, which are being shared on social media platforms with the claim of plastic wheat. In this investigation, India TV found a video on YouTube. This video has been uploaded from a YouTube channel named Smartest Workers. This channel created on YouTube by the name Smartest Workers is verified. This channel also has 1.57 million subscribers.

This video uploaded on the YouTube channel of Smartest Workers talks about plastic recycling. The channel has uploaded this video on its channel on September 24, 2023. This video has been uploaded with the caption "Plastic’s New Purpose: Unveiling the Recycling Journey." This video has been viewed by about 5 thousand people. People are also praising the recycling of plastic by commenting.

So, the fact check team of India TV has found the video shared by Mohammad Mosaheb on Facebook to be fake. The way the video is being circulated on social media, it is being claimed that plastic wheat has arrived in the market and is being made in factories. India TV's fact check has found this claim to be completely false. This is not plastic wheat but a process of recycling plastic.

