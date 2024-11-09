Fact Check: Viral claim that Maharashtra Muslim Organisations ‘demanded’ Deputy CM post from MVA is false

Follow us on Image Source : X/FACEBOOK/SCREENSHOT An alleged news clip from Aaj Tak claims that Muslim organisations placed five demands before the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra in exchange for Muslim votes.

FACT CHECK BY Logically Facts:

Claim

A news clip allegedly from the Hindi news channel Aaj Tak is circulating widely on social media. The clip suggested that prominent Muslim organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami and Raza Academy, have presented five major conditions to the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Fact

A video clip claiming that Muslim organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami and Raza Academy, presented five demands to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition—including a deputy chief minister position for a Muslim leader—is circulating widely on social media.

The video alleged that these organisations are seeking cabinet representation, waqf board reforms, support for madrasas and reservations for Muslims in exchange for a fatwa in favour of MVA candidates.

Background and analysis

The video, for Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, has a ticker with news of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Varanasi in 2020. Fact investigators examining the video noted that a ticker about Modi's inauguration at Banaras Hindu University appeared in an unrelated Aaj Tak report from January 16. Additionally, the font and style used in the video differ from Aaj Tak’s standard format, casting further doubt on its authenticity.

To investigate, fact-checkers reviewed Aaj Tak’s official content and found no such report. Officials of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (Maharashtra) and Raza Academy also rejected the demands before the MVA, insisting that no such demand had been made.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user posted the video with a Hindi caption, "Listen to the conditions of Muslims which Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar have accepted, about which the common man was not even informed." Similar claims can be seen here, here, and here.

This video is also widely shared on Facebook with similar claims and can be seen here, here, here, and here.

Verdict

The video is confirmed to be fake. Neither Aaj Tak nor the named Muslim organisations made or reported these demands.

Result: FAKE

Sources

