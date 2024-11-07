Fact Check: 'Modi-Modi' chants during Donald Trump’s victory speech? Here's truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of a viral video from Donald Trump's victory speech

India TV Fact Check: A video clip of US President-elect Donald Trump's address after his victory in the presidential election is widely circulating on social media with a claim that the crowd chanted "Modi-Modi" during Trump's speech. However, a fact check done by India TV has confirmed that this claim is false.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to Vice President Kamala Harris, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history after he was evicted from power four years back. In the election, 78-year-old Trump made a remarkable comeback, securing 291 electoral college votes compared to Harris's 223 in a hard-fought race that highlighted contrasting worldviews for Americans.

What is going viral?

A video of US President-elect Donald Trump's victory speech is widely circulating on social media, where the crowd can be heard chanting slogans. Many social media users have claimed that the crowd was chanting "Modi-Modi" during Trump’s address.

An 'X' user named Kreately Media shared the viral video and wrote, "Trump ke desh me Modi ka jalwa. (Modi's dominance in Trump's country)."

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV investigated

To verify the claim, we first reverse image searched the key frames from the video using Google Lens. This search led to the full video, which is available on the YouTube channel ‘FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul’.

In the 0:12 second portion of this video, which is about a minute long, Donald Trump refers to Robert Kennedy Jr. and says, "He will make America healthy again.." to which the crowd present there starts chanting ‘Bobby-Bobby’.

After this, Trump said, "He is a great man and really wants to do some things, and we will let him do it." In the video, Donald Trump addresses Robert Kennedy Jr. as 'Bobby'.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Original video found on YouTube

During the investigation, we also found the full transcription of Donald Trump's address on a website called 'The Nightly', in which it was clarified that the crowd shouted 'Bobby-Bobby' slogans. Trump also addressed Robert Kennedy Jr. as 'Bobby' several times.

After Trump's victory, leaders from all over the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated him. Prime Minister Modi congratulated his 'friend' Donald Trump after his historic election victory in the United States. The PM posted on X and said, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

What came out in the fact check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the claim being made with the post going viral on social media is false. The investigation revealed that the crowd was chanting 'Bobby-Bobby' and not 'Modi-Modi'. The social media users are sharing the video with a false claim by calling the slogan of Bobby-Bobby as Modi-Modi.

Also Read: Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 unofficially announced? | Know truth of viral poster

Also Read: Fact Check: Ratan Tata's photo featured on Burj Khalifa after his death? Know truth