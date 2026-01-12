Why did the US invite India to be a full member of PaxSilica group and how will it counter China? Explained Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative launched in late 2025 to secure the global silicon and AI supply chain. Drawing its name from Pax Romana, it aims to establish a "technological peace" by building a resilient ecosystem of trusted partners for semiconductors and critical minerals.

New Delhi:

US Ambassador designate to India Sergio Gor on Monday announced during his address after assuming charge that India will be invited to join the US-led PaxSilica group of nations as a full member next month. He said he will present his credentials to the President of India this week. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor said the United States has launched a new strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the global silicon and semiconductor supply chain.

Announcing India's proposed inclusion, he said, "I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join PaxSilica as a full member next month."

Elaborating on the initiative, Gor said, "The US also wants to share with you today a new initiative that the United States launched just last month called PaxSilica. PaxSilica is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI development, and logistics."

Know all about PaxSilica group

Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative launched in late 2025 to secure the global silicon and AI supply chain. Drawing its name from Pax Romana, it aims to establish a "technological peace" by building a resilient ecosystem of trusted partners for semiconductors, critical minerals, and AI infrastructure.

PaxSilica is positioned as a key platform for cooperation among partner nations to ensure secure and resilient supply chains in an increasingly technology-driven global economy. Pax Silica, a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain, has been formed by partnering Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Israel and itself signed a declaration at the Pax Silica Summit in Washington DC.

Why did US invite India to be full member of PaxSilica group

Ambassador Sergio Gor’s announcement on January 12 marks a critical shift - by inviting India as a full member next month, Washington aims to integrate New Delhi into this trusted high-tech manufacturing bloc to counter China’s dominance and ensure collective economic security.

The US Ambassador said the initiative aims to bring together these nations to strengthen cooperation across the entire silicon value chain, from raw materials to advanced technologies and logistics.

According to the Ambassador, India's invitation as a full member reflects its growing role in global technology, manufacturing and innovation ecosystems.

He also noted that several countries have already joined the PaxSilica initiative. "Nations that joined last month include Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel," Gor said, adding that India's inclusion would further strengthen the group.

Also Read:

Trump to visit India in next one-two years, his friendship with PM Modi is real: US ambassador Sergio Gor