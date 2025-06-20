Why Air India flights are facing delays and disruptions: Chairman N Chandrasekaran explains Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed flight disruptions post-AI-171 crash, reaffirming safety commitments, ongoing fleet audits, passenger support, and long-term aid for victims’ families.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad that claimed nearly 297 lives, Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has addressed the growing concerns around a spate of flight cancellations and delays across the airline’s domestic and international network.

In his first detailed remarks following the June 12 disaster, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, while speaking to a private news organisation, provided insights into the ongoing operational disruptions. He reaffirmed Air India’s unwavering commitment to safety, transparency, and long-term support for the families affected by the tragedy.

Enhanced safety checks on Boeing 787 Fleet

Chandrasekaran confirmed that flight disruptions are directly linked to a fleet-wide safety audit initiated after the AI-171 crash, which involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. “After June 12, the DGCA mandated checks for all 787s. We’ve completed checks on 24 of 33 aircraft,” he said, adding that these inspections are precautionary in nature.

He also clarified that Air India's Dreamliners are not maintained by Turkish Technic, as speculated, but by AIESL and SIA Engineering—both reputed servicing partners.

No known technical issues with AI-171 aircraft

While investigations into the crash are ongoing, Chandrasekaran stressed that AI-171 had a clean maintenance record. "There were no red flags or previous safety concerns. The right engine had been replaced in March 2025, and the left was due for a check only in December," he noted. He reiterated that speculation on human error or technical faults is premature until official findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and DGCA are released.

Airspace restrictions and weather add to operational woes

Compounding the delays are recent international airspace restrictions—particularly over Iran—which have forced the rerouting of several long-haul flights. This has increased flight durations and operational complexity. Additionally, poor weather in parts of India has led to further cancellations.

List of cancelled flights

As of Friday, Air India announced cancellations on several routes:

International : AI906 (Dubai–Chennai) AI308 (Delhi–Melbourne) AI309 (Melbourne–Delhi) AI2204 (Dubai–Hyderabad)

: Domestic : AI874 (Pune–Delhi) AI456 (Ahmedabad–Delhi) AI2872 (Hyderabad–Mumbai) AI571 (Chennai–Mumbai)

:

Refunds and passenger support

Air India has assured full refunds or free rescheduling for affected travellers. “Our teams are working round the clock to assist with alternative arrangements. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement. Passengers are advised to check flight statuses on the Air India website or contact customer service via helpline numbers 011 69329333 or 011 69329999.

Communication and trust restoration

Chandrasekaran acknowledged passenger frustration due to disrupted schedules and emphasised the need for better communication. "A strategic communications team is now in place to keep passengers informed in real-time," he said.

He also addressed criticism over the airline's absence at crew funerals. "Our COO, CHRO, and senior officials were present. We will personally visit every affected family—it’s not for publicity," he asserted.

Commitment to families of AI-171 victims

Chandrasekaran revealed that Tata Sons will establish a dedicated “AI-171 Trust” to support victims’ families. “This is not just about financial aid but long-term emotional and practical support,” he said. “We will grieve with the families and remain with them for the long haul.”

As investigations into the AI-171 crash continue, Air India’s leadership has taken steps to reinforce passenger safety, support grieving families, and stabilise operations. While the road ahead involves challenges, Chandrasekaran’s response signals a clear intent to rebuild public trust through transparency, responsibility, and empathy.