Why 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft need immediate flight-control fixes Fixes include software updates for newer planes and hardware replacements for older ones. The issue has led to flight delays and cancellations across several countries, including India, the US, and Europe.

New Delhi:

Europe’s aviation safety body (EASA) has ordered up to 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft worldwide to be grounded temporarily. A flight-control computer called ELAC was found to malfunction after exposure to intense solar radiation. This glitch caused a JetBlue A320 in October to suddenly dip nose-down, leading to an emergency landing. Fixes include software updates for newer planes and hardware replacements for older ones. The issue has led to flight delays and cancellations across several countries, including India, the US, and Europe.

What exactly happened?

The trouble began when an Airbus A320 recently experienced a sudden and unexpected pitch-down during cruise. The autopilot stayed on, and the aircraft quickly stabilised, but the incident raised serious red flags. A similar event happened on October 30, when a JetBlue A320 suddenly dropped altitude mid-flight due to a computer malfunction. The plane later diverted safely to Tampa.

After reviewing the cases, Airbus found that a key flight-control computer, the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC), may fail if its software is hit by strong solar radiation. The ELAC system controls the ailerons and elevators surfaces that manage the aircraft’s pitch and roll. If ELAC receives corrupted data, the aircraft might move without pilot input, which is extremely dangerous.

EASA warned that, in the worst case, this could push the aircraft beyond its structural limits. Because of the potential risk, EASA issued an emergency airworthiness directive, telling airlines not to fly affected A320s until they complete the required fixes. This affects up to 6,000 aircraft, making it one of the largest safety actions in Airbus history.

What needs to be fixed?

Newer A320s: Only need a software update.

Older A320s: Need actual hardware replacement, which could take weeks.

Most aircraft just need a simple software rollback or patch that takes a few hours.But around 1,000 older jets require more time and new parts.

Impact on flights worldwide

This emergency fix has caused global disruption:

United States

JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta, and United all have dozens of affected aircraft. Some flights were cancelled or delayed during the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

Europe & Asia

Air France, ANA Japan, Lufthansa, EasyJet, and Air New Zealand reported cancellations or delays.

India

India has one of the world’s largest A320 fleets.

Here’s the impact:

IndiGo: 200 aircraft affected; no cancellations; 143 already fixed.

Air India: 113 affected; 42 updated; delays expected.

Air India Express: 25 affected; 8 flights delayed; 4 fixed.

India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, has ordered all airlines to fix the planes before flying. All updates across Indian carriers are expected to finish by Sunday evening. At high altitudes, radiation from the sun especially during intense solar activity can interfere with electronics. Airbus says the recent software version made ELAC more sensitive to this radiation, which corrupted key data and triggered the sudden nose-down movement.