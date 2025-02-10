What led to Biren Singh's resignation as Manipur CM after 20 months of ethnic violence? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur CM Biren Singh resigned from his post as ethnic violence remains a primary issue in Northeastern state.

Manipur which has been strife-torn for 20 months now on Sunday witnessed the exit of its Chief Minister amid rumblings within the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit seeking a change of leadership. CM Nongthombam Biren Singh, whose tenure was not bereft of controversies, tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Singh has been requested to continue in office until "alternative arrangements" are made. The development came hours after Singh returned from Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh had been defying the opposition’s demand to step down as CM of the ethnic-violence-hit state, which has been plagued by communal riots since May 2023.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly session which was scheduled to begin on Monday has been scrapped. The opposition had planned to bring a no-confidence motion against Singh during the session.

The Congress was prompt to react that the "belated" resignation was like "closing the stable door after the horse has bolted". It said the people of the state were now awaiting a visit by 'our frequent-flier Prime Minister' Narendra Modi.

Ethnic violence, opposition flak and pressure within the party: Biren Singh’s resignation was 20 months in making

The Manipur CM’s tenure was marked by a number of controversies, primarily centered on his handling of ethnic violence, allegations of instigating conflict, and questions regarding his governance.

The ethnic strife, which saw brutal clashes between the majority Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the surrounding hills, resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands of people.

The state's inability to contain it raised serious concerns about Singh’s leadership. Singh’s response to the violence, however, included a public apology in December 2023, where he expressed regret for the deaths and displacement caused by the unrest.

A no-confidence motion forecast and long-standing demand to step down

The Congress which described Singh’s resignation as belated had been demanding him give up the top chair since the communal violence engulfed the northeastern state. The party was set to move a no-confidence motion against Singh and his council of ministers in the Manipur Assembly on February 10.

However, the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, set to commence from Monday was declared "null and void" with immediate effect, soon after Singh’s resignation.

Congress has five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. NPP another opposition party has seven legislators. The BJP has 32 MLAs and also has the support of five Naga People's Front MLAs and six MLAs of JD (U).

Controversies over new forensic report on ethnic riots

Earlier this week, a new controversy erupted after the Supreme Court sought a sealed-cover forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of the Manipur CM in the ethnic violence.

The tapes reportedly included conversations where Singh allegedly suggested that Meitei groups were allowed to loot arms and ammunition from the state government during the unrest.

In his resignation letter, Singh said, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri. My sincere request to the central government through your good office is to continue with the same."

Losing support among BJP MLAs

Even though, the question of "who will replace Biren Singh" loomed, it was not immediately clear whether the BJP will appoint a new CM. Top BJP leader Sambit Patra is camping in Manipur.

BJP sources on the other hand expressed hope that Singh's stepping down will help boost the efforts being helmed by the Centre to broker peace between the two main ethnic communities in the state.

A source claimed that Singh was also losing support among BJP MLAs, many of whom have met party leaders in Delhi to convey their unhappiness with his continuation.

Noting that former home secretary Ajay Bhalla was appointed the state's governor in December last with an apparent aim to accelerate peace and security measures, they said Singh's resignation will help the process and convey the Centre's sincerity in bridging the ethnic divide.

Singh, who started as a footballer, then became a journalist before entering politics, served as the chief minister for two terms — 2017 and 2022.