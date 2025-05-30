What is Operation Shield and what will happen during mock drill in border states? Explained The mock drill will include the activation of centrally controlled air raid sirens, blackout protocols in civilian areas, and mock evacuation of families from military stations in the event of a drone strike. The mock drills will further involve the deployment of medical teams, transportati

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the second edition of the nationwide civil defence mock drill, ‘Operation Shield’, will be conducted on May 31, 2025, across districts bordering India’s western frontier, including Jammu and Kashmir. This mock drill is aimed at enhancing readiness against potential hostile attacks and will take place under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968. This mock drill is being coordinated by the Additional Director General of Civil Defence.

What is Operation Shield

The Operation Shield has been planned in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In its strong response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terror camps at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The mock drill on May 31 will be carried out to enhance readiness against potential hostile attacks from Pakistan.

The drill will be conducted to help identify key preparedness gaps that the defence forces came across, post May 7 drills in high-risk areas.

What will happen during Operation Shield?

The Directorate General of Fire Services and Home Guards had earlier announced that the civil defence exercise ‘Operation Shield’ would be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

This mock drill follows observations made during the first drill on May 7, where officials identified critical gaps in civil defence preparedness in vulnerable regions. Based on those findings, the Home Ministry issued directives on May 9 to address the shortcomings, invoking emergency powers and arranging funding support through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The mock drill exercise will include the activation of centrally controlled air raid sirens, blackout protocols in civilian areas, and mock evacuation of families from military stations in the event of a drone strike. The mock drills will further involve the deployment of medical teams, transportation of blood units, and other emergency response measures.