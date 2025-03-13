What are fresh challenges for new Canadian PM Mark Carney amid tariff threat from Trump? Mark Carney is facing a major challenge amid tariff threat from Trump. In this regard, he said that his government will keep tariffs in place until Americans show respect and commit to free trade after US President Donald Trump threatened historic financial devastation for Canada.

Ottawa: Mark Carney, who was recently elected as the leader of the Liberal Party, will take oath as Canada's 24th Prime Minister along with his cabinet on Friday and will be taking the reins from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after securing a win in the Liberal leadership on the first ballot held on Sunday. Canada's Governor General Mary Simon's office has said the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and members of the Canadian ministry will take place in the Rideau Hall ballroom at 11 am EDT.

At this crucial time, Mark Carney as Canada’s potential prime minister will have to face major challenges - from rebuilding the party to tackling Trump’s trade threats and even annexation plan. It is yet to be seen whether Carney’s economic expertise and global reputation will keep Canada on the winning path.

Major challenge for Mark Carney amid tariff threat from Trump

Mark Carney is facing a major challenge amid tariff threat from Trump. In this regard, he said that his government will keep tariffs in place until Americans show respect and commit to free trade after US President Donald Trump threatened historic financial devastation for Canada.

Carney further said Trump's latest tariffs are an attack on Canadian workers, families, and businesses.

He added that the government will ensure that the Canadian response has maximum impact in the US and minimal impact in Toronto.

The development comes as Trump declared a trade war on his northern neighbour and continued to call Canada to become the 51st state, a position that has infuriated Canadians.

In the meantime, Trump has also threatened economic coercion in his annexation threats and suggested that the border is a fictional line.