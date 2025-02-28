Ukraine-Russia war completes its third year: Major incidents with timeline The Russia-Ukraine conflict has completed three years in February 2025. With Donald Trump in power in the US, the cessation of hostilities is very likely. Let's have a look at the major events with the timeline of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Timeline of Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US President Donald Trump on Friday, marking a pivotal moment for his country. During his visit to the White House, Zelenskyy is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come. With Trump moving fast to end the conflict, which has continued for the last three years, it is important to take note of major incidents along with the timeline that unfolded as the war in Europe evolved. On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in an address that Russian forces would carry out “a special military operation” in Ukraine. The very next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered a full military mobilisation, forbidding all men aged 18-60 from leaving Ukraine.

Russian forces started launching rocket attacks on 28 February 2022. The attacks killed “dozens” of civilians in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, as Russian forces began a renewed assault on the capital, Kyiv.

On March 2, 2022, the UN voted overwhelmingly for a resolution as it deplored Russia’s invasion. Almost 38 countries formally referred reports of atrocities committed in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In March 2022, the US Department of Defence dismissed a plan by Poland to give the US its MiG-29 fighter jets to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

In June 2022, leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania paid a visit to Kyiv. These leaders vowed support for Ukraine's bid to join the EU.

In September 2022, Ukrainian forces made a surprise comeback in the northeast as they captured almost all Russian-occupied territory in the Kharkiv province.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants against Russian President Putin.

In May 2024, Putin embarks on a two-day visit to China, and after talks with Xi Jinping, both countries pledge a “new era” of partnership.

In June 2023, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a mutiny against Russia's military leadership.

In mid-2024, Russia gained back momentum as it took advantage of superior manpower and weaponry.

In June 2024, the Ukraine Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland. Around 100 countries participated in a two-day summit.

In July 2024, the NATO Summit took place in Washington, DC, as the alliance made pledges to support Ukraine.

In November 2024, Zelenskyy addresses the European Parliament, marking the 1,000th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In January 2025, Biden announces funds for Ukraine just before Trump's swearing-in.

In January 20, 2025: Trump becomes the 47th President of the USA.

In February 12, 2025: Trump holds a conversation with Putin as they both agree to negotiate ending the war in Ukraine.

In February 13, 2025: NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels as they focus on increasing their defence budgets.

In February 2025: Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator' and blames Ukraine for "starting the war." Zelenskyy says Trump is “trapped” in a “disinformation bubble.”

In February 2025: In a major departure from its traditional position of isolating Russia at the UN, the US decides to vote in favour of Russia, taking a stance against its European partners.

In February 27, 2025: Trump announces that Zelenskyy will visit the White House as Ukraine and the US will sign a minerals deal.