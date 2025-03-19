Sunita Williams returns: What did NASA astronaut do during her 9-month stay in space? Explained Sunita Williams returns: During the mission, Williams travelled 121,347,491 miles, spent 286 days in space, and completed 4,576 orbits around Earth. Throughout the mission, Crew-9 contributed to scientific research, maintenance activities, and technology demonstrations.

Sunita Williams returns: After an unexpected journey that lasted over nine months in space, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally returned to Earth on Tuesday. It also marks the end of a mission that began with a troubled test flight in June 2023. The duo made their way back aboard a SpaceX capsule, which gently parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning (IST), wrapping up their extended stay at the International Space Station (ISS). The splashdown occurred off the coast of Florida's Tallahassee in the Panhandle region.

Within just an hour of their landing, both astronauts exited the capsule, smiled and waved at the cameras. Despite the lengthy mission, their spirits appeared high as they were escorted away in reclining stretchers for standard post-flight medical check-ups.

Williams and Wilmore reached the International Space Station on June 5, 2024. What was meant to be an 8-day mission stretched into a 9-month stay due to unexpected technical glitches. But despite the extended timeline, Williams remained actively engaged in a variety of critical tasks aboard the orbiting lab, as per NASA.

What Sunita Williams did in space?

From maintaining and cleaning the massive, football field-sized station to replacing old hardware, Williams played a hands-on role in keeping the ISS running smoothly. Alongside her team, she also said to have carried out several scientific experiments and contributed significantly to ongoing research.

According to NASA, Williams and her team logged an impressive 900 hours of scientific research. Throughout their extended mission, they conducted more than 150 experiments. Williams also set a new benchmark as she became the woman to spend the maximum time in space. One of the highlights of her time aboard the ISS was her record-setting 62 hours and 9 minutes of spacewalks spread across 9 excursions outside the station.

Key research for future missions

Williams contributed to several high-impact research projects, including studies on how microgravity influences fluid systems in space. She also worked on developing new reactors for water recovery and fuel cells — technology that could be crucial for future long-duration missions, as per NASA. One of the most promising initiatives she participated in was the BioNutrients project. This research explores how beneficial bacteria can be used to produce fresh nutrients for astronauts, a step that could transform how spacefarers get essential vitamins and minerals during long stays away from Earth.

NASA confirmed that both astronauts are completely safe following their return to Earth. Medical check-ups have already been conducted, and while the team is in good health, they will take some time to fully readjust to normal life on Earth. As a precaution, they will remain under the close watch of NASA's medical team for the next few weeks.

