Satyajit Ray ancestral home: Why is Bangladesh demolishing legendary filmmaker's house in Mymensingh?

Dhaka:

India has expressed concern and disappointment over reports that the ancestral home of legendary filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, is being demolished. The site, once a cultural landmark, belonged to Ray’s grandfather and literary icon Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury.

India urges preservation, offers assistance

In a statement on Tuesday (June 15), India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the demolition of the property was regrettable. Emphasising the cultural significance of the structure, the MEA suggested that the site should be restored and converted into a museum, symbolising the shared literary and cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh.

“Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition. The Government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose,” the MEA said.

Why is the building being demolished?

According to reports in Bangladeshi media, the century-old building is being demolished to construct a new semi-concrete structure that will house the Mymensingh Shishu Academy, an institution for children that operated from the site until it became unsafe.

Md Mehedi Zaman, the local Children Affairs Officer, told The Daily Star, “The house has been left abandoned for 10 years. Shishu Academy activities have been operating from a rented space. The old building is now a safety risk.”

Locals decry neglect, demand preservation

Residents and cultural figures have voiced frustration over the building’s deteriorating condition and the lack of preservation efforts. They argue that demolishing the structure will erase a vital link to the Ray family’s legacy in the region.

Poet Shamim Ashraf was quoted as saying, “The house remained in a sorry state for years, with cracks on its roof, but authorities never cared about the rich history it held.” He added that repeated appeals for its preservation were ignored.

Historical background

The property, located on Harikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in Mymensingh, was taken over by the government after the 1947 partition and was converted into the Mymensingh Shishu Academy in 1989. However, the building has been abandoned for over a decade due to structural issues.

Future of the site unclear

Despite India’s offer to collaborate on restoring the building, Bangladeshi authorities have not yet made any official statements reconsidering the demolition. For now, plans to replace the historic home with a new academy structure remain in place.