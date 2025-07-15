Maharashtra introduces Code Pink in public hospitals to prevent infant abductions | All you need to know The Maharashtra government has implemented Code Pink, a hospital-wide emergency response system to prevent infant abduction and child theft in public hospitals. Triggered when a newborn or child under 15 goes missing, the alert initiates a coordinated response involving all hospital departments.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has introduced Code Pink, a hospital-wide emergency response protocol to prevent incidents of infant abduction and theft in public hospitals. The system is triggered the moment a newborn or child under 15 is reported missing from hospital premises and is designed to initiate a swift, coordinated response to locate and recover the child.

How Code Pink works in Maharashtra hospitals

Any staff member who notices a child missing immediately calls a designated internal number to activate Code Pink. An announcement is made over the hospital’s PA system, identifying the location and description of the child. All departments, including labour rooms, ICUs, and OPDs, begin searching their areas. Security staff lock down all exits and inspect individuals and baggage. CCTV footage is reviewed to trace suspicious movements. If the child is not found within a set time (typically up to one hour), police are notified. Once resolved, an “All Clear” is announced and hospital operations return to normal.

Why was it needed?

The decision to implement Code Pink follows recent incidents of newborns being abducted from crowded public hospitals. With hundreds of deliveries taking place daily at government facilities, officials acknowledged the absence of a formal child safety system and sought to reinforce public confidence in the healthcare system.

New safety checks and training in place

The Code Pink rollout is accompanied by several additional measures:

Newborns’ footprints are recorded immediately after birth and before being handed to a pre-identified guardian.

ID verification of guardians is made mandatory.

CCTV surveillance and panic buttons are being installed at all critical locations, including delivery wards, nurseries, and exits.

Security guards have been posted round the clock at neonatal and maternity units.

Monthly security reviews are required, and hospitals must submit quarterly implementation reports.

All medical, nursing, and security staff are undergoing special training to handle Code Pink emergencies, and periodic mock drills will be conducted to test preparedness.

Coverage and institutional rollout

The directive mandates Code Pink for all government medical colleges and hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). However, hospitals managed by the public health department will require a separate order for implementation.

Officials call it a step toward safer public hospitals

Authorities expect the new system to serve as a powerful deterrent against child theft while improving coordination and accountability during emergencies. The initiative is seen as a critical step in improving public trust and ensuring safer environments for mothers and newborns in Maharashtra’s healthcare system.