India-France ties: How PM Modi’s visit will boost relationship through mutual trust, collaboration

India-France Relations: PM Modi is currently undertaking a visit to France, which is his sixth to the European country, according to officials. His current visit will see the PM co-chairing the AI summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. Both India and France have been collaborating on a range of issues in recent years, with the International Solar Alliance being one of the prominent areas of collaboration.

India-France strategic partnership

India and France have traditionally shared close relations, as both countries enjoy a strategic partnership, which covers a range of areas of bilateral cooperation. India and France completed 25 years of strategic partnership in 2023, which was launched in the year 1998. In 2023, PM Modi paid an official visit to France as the Guest of Honour at the French National Day.

Areas of collaboration

India and France collaborate on several crucial issues, including defence & security, civil nuclear matters, space, and others. New Delhi and Paris also are each other's strategic partners in the realm of maritime security, cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, climate change, as well as renewable and sustainable growth.

In his current visit to France, the PM will set forth the collaboration with France in motion, as he will preside over the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with Macron. Earlier, the summits on AI have taken place in the United Kingdom (2023) and South Korea (2024).

India-France ties: What is 'Horizon 2047'?

The PM will also review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership along with Macron. The PM, during his visit to France in 2023, adopted a roadmap with Macron, named ‘Horizon 2047’. This roadmap has set the course for the next 25 years, which will mark 100 years of India's independence and diplomatic relations between both countries.

PM Modi will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille. He, along with Macron, will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

In what can be termed as further strengthening of ties between both countries, both leaders will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.

In a mark of strong India-France relations in the field of nuclear energy, the PM will pay a visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project. Notably, India is also a member of the consortium of partner countries, including France, to harness energy for the betterment of the world.

India-France defence partnership

India and France also share strong defence ties, as France has been a provider of crucial weaponry to India, including the Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter jets. India also benefits from France's expertise in manufacturing equipment for the navy, with both countries already collaborating over a deal between France's Naval Group and Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of PM Modi.

