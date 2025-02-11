PM Modi France visit: Key agenda items from AI to nuclear energy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi in France: PM Modi is in Paris to co-chair the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. Both the leaders will seek to strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and France, with the areas of discussion set to cover a variety of issues, including Artificial Intelligence and nuclear energy.

Taking forward the AI initiative

The AI summit to be held on Tuesday in Paris will focus on taking forward the ongoing efforts in the field of Artificial Intelligence, made in previous editions of the summit that took place in the United Kingdom (2023) and South Korea (2024). The summit to be held in Paris is set to take forward the cooperation on the ethical and responsible use of AI technologies.

PM Modi and the French president will also hold a high-level bilateral discussion. Both PM Modi and Macron will address the India-France CEOs Forum. The discussions are reported to be taking place in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

PM Modi to visit Mazargues War Cemetery

The PM, along with the French President, will also pay a visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille. Both leaders will pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in the First World War in France. This will be followed by the inauguration of the Consulate General of India in Marseille.

In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi said, "I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where we will exchange views on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner."

PM Modi to visit ITER site

PM Modi's visit to France will conclude with a visit to Cadarache. The site houses the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), which is a major scientific collaboration project with the aim of creating clean nuclear fusion energy. Notably, India is a key partner of ITER.

PM Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris. The prime minister was warmly greeted by the Indian community when he reached his hotel.

