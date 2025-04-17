How does Saudi Arabia decide the Hajj quota for each country every year? Explained Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca-- the holiest city for Muslims. In Islamic terminology, Hajj is a pilgrimage made to the Kaaba, the "House of Allah", in the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Each year, millions of Muslims from around the world embark on the spiritual journey of Hajj -- a sacred pilgrimage to Mecca that stands as one of the five pillars of Islam. But with the increasing number of pilgrims and logistical challenges, managing the inflow of people is no small feat. That's where the Hajj quota system comes in — a method devised by Saudi Arabia to ensure a smooth, safe, and organised pilgrimage.

This year, the Hajj pilgrimage is scheduled to take place between June 4 and 9. However, a recent move by Saudi Arabia had rattled thousands of Indian pilgrims. In a surprising development, the Kingdom abruptly slashed India's private Hajj quota by a whopping 80%, which led to widespread concern and an emotional stir among those planning their spiritual journey.

The decision caused an immediate ripple across the country, with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, stepping in to urge the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take swift action. Within a day, top-level diplomatic outreach paid off as Saudi authorities agreed to reinstate 10,000 additional visas for Indian pilgrims, bringing much relief to pilgrims.

But how is this Hajj quota decided? Here's a detailed look into how Saudi Arabia determines Hajj quotas for each country.

As one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings, the Hajj draws over 2 million Muslims to the holy city of Mecca each year. Taking place over six days in the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, Hajj involves several deeply spiritual rituals, including the Tawaf—the circumambulation of the Kaaba.

Managing this massive influx of devotees from over 180 countries is a mammoth logistical challenge for Saudi Arabia. To ensure the smooth functioning of the pilgrimage, the country follows a quota-based system to allocate seats to countries based on their Muslim population.

The quota is decided based on an internationally accepted guideline, which was adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the 1980s, and Saudi Arabia has followed it ever since. At the core of the Hajj quota system lies a basic formula: One pilgrim per 1,000 Muslims in any given country or 1,000 pilgrims per 1 million population. For instance, Indonesia—the most populous Muslim-majority country—receives the highest allocation, with 2.5 lakh pilgrims.

India's share in the Hajj pilgrimage

India is home to over 20 lakh Muslims and it was allotted a total Hajj quota of 1,75,025 for both 2023 and 2024, under a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia. This quota is shared between the Hajj Committee of India (HCI), which facilitates government-organised pilgrimages and private tour operators who cater to individual travel arrangements. In recent years, technology has transformed food logistics during the Hajj. Many Hajj missions now use apps to track food delivery, place dietary requests, and manage feedback from pilgrims. RFID tags and QR codes help streamline distribution and reduce food waste.

