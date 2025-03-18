Curfew imposed, several injured: How Aurangzeb tomb row led to violent clashes in Nagpur | Explained Nagpur violence: Curfew has been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police stations, police said on Tuesday.

Nagpur: Curfew imposed in several areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence. As per latest reports, over 12 police personnel, including three DCPs (deputy commissioners of police), were injured in the violence, which erupted on Monday evening in central Nagpur. The police have arrested 15 persons in connection with the violence, an official told news agency PTI.

Notably, the curfew has been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police stations, the city police said on Tuesday.

Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park area in Mahal on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, officials earlier said.

Several persons were injured in the incident, they had said. Another clash broke out in Hansapuri area near the Old Bhandara Road between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. An unruly mob burnt several vehicles, and vandalised houses and a clinic in the area.

Fadnavis, Gadkari urge for peace

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, have appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the violence.

What led to violence in Nagpur?

The violence started after rumours of the desecration of a holy book during a demonstration in Nagpur by right-wing groups seeking the removal of the tomb of Aurangzeb appear to have sparked the violence in the city. Many cars were torched in large-scale arson and vandalism as two communities clashed in Nagpur, prompting police to fire tear gas and resort to lathi charges to bring the situation under control.

Curfew in Nagpur: Check list of restrictions