Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Will Nitish Kumar continue, or will the BJP pull a surprise? Explained Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been helming the top post for the last 20 years, barring a seven-month stint by Jitan Ram Manjhi, despite shifting sides several times. However, this time, it’s not sure whether NDA will contest the upcoming polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission could anytime announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. All political parties in the state have launched fervent campaigns to woo the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also kick-started the NDA's campaign from Bihar's East Champaran. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 7200 crore.

Drawing parallels with several developed cities, PM Modi said Bihar will soon convert into a developed state if the NDA government is formed again.

"Just like the eastern countries are advancing globally, it is the era of eastern states....I would like to see Motihari in the east develop as Mumbai in the west, Gaya in Bihar as developed as Gurugram and Patna should have industrial growth as in Pune," he said.

What fate awaits Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been helming the top post for the last 20 years, barring a seven-month stint by Jitan Ram Manjhi, despite shifting sides several times. However, this time, it’s not sure whether NDA will contest the upcoming polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, haven't yet named their choice for the CM face. Moreover, the BJP's state leadership has been creating the pressure on saffron party's top brass to take front seat this time, asserting that JDU had been given enough lead role notwithstanding the party’s less number of seats compared to the BJP.

RJD, Jan Suraj declare Nitish mentally unfit

The principle opposition in Bihar, the RJD, has been trying to build a narrative that Nitish Kumar was mentally unfit to continue as the chief minister, citing his recent 'faux pas' and 'uncanny' acts. This came after a video of Kumar, where he could be seen laughing and chatting during the national anthem, went viral across social media platforms. Top RJD leaders, including Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti, lapped up the issue and said Bihar CM's mental condition was not fine.

Debutant Jan Suraj's founder, Prashant Kishore, also said Kumar was mentally unhealthy and it was high time that he should resign from the CM post.

My father will be CM again, says Nitish' son

Rejecting all the narratives, Nitish Kumar' son Nishant Kumar said NDA will form the government and his father would continue as the chief minister in Bihar.

"My father will be CM again, the NDA government will be formed, and we will win with a strong majority. I have full confidence in the people of the state that they will definitely reward him for the work he has done over the past 20 years, and help him win again with a huge majority. There is complete confidence in the public," he said.

NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha’s advice to Nitish Kumar

RLM chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has advised Nitish Kumar to discontinue as JDU chief and give this responsibility to his son to work more effectively as the CM. Cautioning the JDU chief, Kushwaha said hanging fire over the issue may lead to irreplaceable loss. He made this request to Nitish Kumar while wishing the latter’s son on his birthday.

"On this joyous occasion, heartfelt birthday wishes to Nishant, the new hope of JDU. May God always keep him healthy and cheerful. On this occasion, I humbly request respected Shri Nitish Kumar Ji to kindly accept the truth, considering the sensitivity of the time and circumstances, that it is no longer appropriate for him to manage both the government and the party simultaneously. His vast experience in running the government should continue to benefit the state, which is currently essential for the state's interest. However, regarding the transfer of the party's responsibility (which, in my opinion and that of thousands of workers/leaders of his own party, the time has now come), he should take a firm decision in a timely manner. This is in the interest of his party. Any delay in this matter could cause irreparable damage to the party. Perhaps a loss so severe that it may never be compensated," he posted on X.

What if not Nitish

It is by now certain that the BJP will contest more seats in Bihar, considering its performance in the previous elections. The saffron party might also be in a decisive position to push its pick for the CM post. If the BJP decides to have its CM after the NDA's win, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and the party’s state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal could be considered for the top post. Besides, Nitish could be considered for a berth in the Cabinet to pacify the JDU.