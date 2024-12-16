12 years of Nirbhaya: How safe are women in India today, list of regulations to protect them

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A demonstration held against the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

On December 16, 2012, the brutal and heinous gang rape of a 23-year-old woman, later given the pseudonym ‘Nirbhaya’ shook the nation. The tragic 2012 Delhi gang rape questioned women’s safety in the country and the case became a symbol of the atrocities that women in the country face. It garnered widespread national and international attention and witnessed numerous protests across the nation.

The case led to the creation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) act 2013, usually known as the Nirbhaya Act, which brought out major reforms including stricter punishments for sexual crimes, death penalty for cases of extreme brutality.

The Nirbhaya Act also introduced faster trials, recognition of crimes such as stalking and acid attacks.

Executed by hanging:

12 years since the gangrape, it is significant to note that the trial and sentencing led to the conviction of four adult perpetrators. After multiple appeals and lengthy legal proceedings the four adult perpetrators were executed by hanging on March 20, 2020, at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The juvenile, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced to three years in a reform home, the maximum punishment allowed for someone under 18 in India.

Women’s safety in India today:

There were several steps taken to ensure safety of women in India including setting up of the Women Safety Division in May 28, 2018, Nirbhaya Fund, introduction of Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO), a Emergency Response Support System and Special training and support for police officers.

However, this did not aid entirely to protect the women of the country as rape case were recorded in the country almost every day. Recently the R G Kar doctor’s rape and murder case took us back to the Nirbhaya case as the female doctor was extremely brutally raped and murdered during her shift inside the medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

A look at regulations and laws to protect women:

In response to public outcry over rape cases in the past years, many states set up fast-track courts, one stop centres for sexual crime survivors and specialised survivor centres for free legal aid and rehabilitation.

Here’s some of the steps that Indian states have taken against sexual crimes.

Delhi: Delhi set-up special fast-track courts for dealing with rape cases and crime against women.

It also allows the filing of a Zero FIR according to which an FIR can be filed in any police station regardless of jurisdiction. The Delhi Women’s Commission (DWC) works to ensure that laws for women are effectively implemented.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has implemented stricter anti-rape laws, with provisions for speedy trials. The UP State Women’s Commission also plays a crucial role in ensuring women’s safety.

It also introduced Anti-Romeo Squads to prevent harassment and sexual crimes in public spaces.

West Bengal: The state has an active West Bengal Commission for Women (WBCW) that handles complaints related to sexual crimes and provides legal aid. The state also focuses on strengthening laws against crimes of sexual violence, especially in rural areas.

Maharashtra: The state has introduced the Maharashtra Anti-Rape Law and special initiatives like the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) to deal with sexual crimes. It also has statewide helplines and legal assistance for those facing sexual violence.

The Maharashtra Model of Women’s Safety focuses on providing safety to women in public spaces, particularly in metropolitan areas.

Tamil nadu: The state has Tamil Nadu Sexual Harassment (Prevention) Rules which are designed to deal with sexual harassment at the workplace and ensure justice for the victims.

It also has established women's protection cells for addressing women’s complaints related to sexual crimes.