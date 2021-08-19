Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha, Ronit Boseroy's Voot Select series 'Candy' to premiere in September

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Boseroy on Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series "Candy". Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla. It features the "Udaan" actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Chadha wrote, "The secret's in the candy.

It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned. @RonitBoseRoy @manurishichadha @VootSelect @OptimystixMedia"

Boseroy also took to Instagram and posted the show's teaser. "Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned," his post read.

The drama series is being touted as an "amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more", according to a press release from Voot.

"Candy" is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Apart from this, Richa Chadha will be seen in the upcoming project 'The Six Suspects', directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The actress says she has wanted to work with the filmmaker since forever. Richa, who is all set to impress with her role as an investigative officer in the web series, was elated to have collaborated with Dhulia.

Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, "Six Suspects" will premiere on Disney + Hotstar. The series is an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup''s 2008 novel of the same name. The show has been produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Reel Life Entertainment.

"The Six Suspects" will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.