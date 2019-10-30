Netflix's animated series Heaven Forest inspired by Ramayana

Netflix will come up with a web series based on Indian epic Ramayana

Netflix will soon be coming up Heaven's Forest, a series inspired by the Ramayana. The American OTT platform has teamed with the Castlevania team creators Warren Ellis, Adi Shankar, and Kevin Kolde for this series. Heaven's forest will be an eight-episode action drama series based on Indian mythology Ramayana by Valmiki which is one of the largest epics in world history. The series will be set in an Indo-futuristic world. Originally created in English, it will also be translated to Hindi and other languages.

Warren Ellis is the writer behind Netflix’s Castlevania which will soon be coming up with its third season on the OTT platform.

Talking to the Deadline Ellin said, “I am delighted to be partnering again with Netflix, My Castlevania Comrades, and the Indian creative community, to create this surreal, mythic narrative filled with life and heart”

Adi Shankar who was the executive producer of Castlevania and has worked on films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Grey and Killing Them Softly, is excited to take up this project. “My whole life I’ve dreamed of seeing Hindu mythology represented in international media,” said Shankar. “My culture’s stories are spectacle-filled fantasy epics in lavish aesthetic and we’re going to bring it to the global stage.”

Netflix will also be producing a 20-episode animated series about Hindu Gods- Ganesha, Kali, Krishna and Sarasvati learning at a deity day-care center.

Titled Ghee-Happy, this series will be created by Academy Award-nominated director-animator Sanjay Patel. Sanjay is known for his work in films such as Ratatouille, Cars, Toy Story 2, The Incredibles and Monster Inc.

