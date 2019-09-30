Netflix releases trailer of its upcoming original film 'Upstarts'; to stream from Oct 18

Netflix's Upstarts

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer of its upcoming original Indian Film 'upstarts'. The film is set to be streaming from October 18 on the OTT platform. 'Upstarts' is a story about three college graduate friends who co-found a company determined to ride the burgeoning wave of start-up companies.This group of friends is looking to change the world while making millions with their business idea.

Directed by Uday Singh Pawar the film stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandrachoor Rai, Shadab Kamal, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sheetal Thakur, Ninad Kamat, Swati Semwal, and Eijaz Khan.

'Upstarts' was part of Netflix's announcement last year along aside other Netflix original Films that also included Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar starrer Chopstick.

Netflix has been taking an aggressive stance to capture the India market. After the success of its Web Series Sacred Games and other original Indian content, the OTT giant has signed up with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhter, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar for another original film after their first collaboration Lust Stories was a hit online. Netflix has also partnered with Farah Khan, Sudhir Mishra, Atul Sabharwal among other filmmakers to create original content for their platform. Karan Johar also signed a long-term contract to produce original content for Netflix.

Apart from 'Upstarts', Netflix will also be releasing the stand-alone episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Shah Rukh Khan with celebrity Talk Show host David Letterman. Netflix is working with Shah Rukh Khan's Red chillies to create content, while their latest web series, Bard of Blood starring Emran Hashmi started streaming, they are also working on two more projects that include 'Class of 83' and Patrick Graham's horror drama 'Betaal'.