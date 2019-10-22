Netflix expands its comedy slate in India

Streaming giant Netflix has partnered with eight Indian stand-up comedians, including Vir Das, Kenny Sebastian, and Amit Tandon, to create a diverse set of comic acts in different formats and multiple languages.

Netflix will work with eight Indian comics to take their humourous perspectives on a range of topics and situations to its growing members in India and around the world.

Over the next few months, Netflix will bring stories from leading comics Vir, Kenny, Amit, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Niveditha Prakasham and Supriya Joshi.

"Comedy has always been a big part of Indian storytelling, integral to its films, TV shows, and live theatre. As we continue to invest in Indian stories and storytellers, we are thrilled to work with an immensely talented group of comics and create a wide range of entertaining content that is reflective of both the situations that surround us and the exciting comedy landscape in the country," said Robbie Praw, Director, Original Standup Comedy Programming at Netflix.

Netflix already has comedy specials by Aditi Mittal and Vir Das on the service.

In addition, Atul Khatri, Amit Tandon, and Aditi Mittal were a part of Netflix's "Comedians of the World".

