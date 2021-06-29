Miss travelling? Transport to stunning locations with these top titles on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Shows on Disney+ Hotstar

Summer is here! It’s the time of the year when people love leaving the hustle-bustle of their daily lives, school children go on vacations, and everyone is in a mood to escape somewhere new. For those still staying home but itching to travel again, Disney+ Hotstar Premium has just the collection of titles for you! Get set to be transported to exotic new locations - tour the Italian Riviera with the heart-warming new movie Luca or travel across America with Fern, a modern-day nomad in the Oscar-winning film Nomadland. Watch Mira Nair’s directorial Queen of Katwe, shot in Kampala, Uganda and in Johannesburg, South Africa. Or, embark on Canadian adventures with a sledge dog in The Call of the Wild. Catch the below titles and much more only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Luca (Italian Riviera)

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Nomadland (USA)

Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Mulan (China)

Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

The Call of the Wild (Canada)

In the wilds of Yukon, a sledge dog named Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he finds his true place in the world.

Rome (Rome)

A down-to-earth account of the lives of both illustrious and ordinary Roman’s set in the last days of the Roman Republic.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (Europe)

The story revolves around the adventures of concierge Gustave H and his friend Zero Moustafa at a famous European hotel.

Queen of Katwe (Uganda & South Africa)

Phiona Mutesi is a small-town girl with big aspirations, but her life changes completely after being introduced to the game of chess.