Image Source : IMDB Miss Keeping Up with The Kardarshians? Here are 5 shows you will love cringe watching just as much

If you find yourself exhausted from the trappings of living an everyday life and are looking for an escape to stimulate your senses, you are not alone! We all feel burnt out from time to time, and sometimes the best solution is to simply unplug and give your mind a break from all monotonous chaos. We wonder if a better way exists to unplug that watching reality shows that transport us into an entirely different world of guilt-free binge watch drama? From extravagant wedding sagas to jilted lovers looking for answers, we have shortlisted five shows which appear to be perfect recipe to make all your stress vanish into thin air!

1. MTV Ghosted: Love Gone Missing on Voot Select

With its second season premiering on 15th March, this investigative series takes you through an intense confrontation between disturbed individuals who have been ghosted by the people closest to them. Be it lovers or family members, follow these adamant folks desperately searching for answers behind their sudden betrayal. Watch them discover the painful truth as they come face to face with their biggest heartaches. The series will also air on television, 15th March 2021 onwards on Vh1 India.

2. The Big Day on Netflix

India’s love affair with weddings has been one for the ages. This extravagant series uncovers the entire process of hosting some of the biggest weddings in the country. Love in the air as these lovebirds tie the knot in a spectacular celebration, with an over-the-top show of grandeur. The show was lauded for including a gay couple among their midst, as well as for their beautiful exploration of the couple’s backstories.

3. Love Island USA on Voot Select

One of the most iconic reality show franchises across the globe, Love Island is the perfect guilty pleasure watch to get lost in. Set on stunning tropical islands, an enthusiastic group of youngsters get set on their journey to find love. Littered with pop culture defining meme content, hilarious catty fights and a fight to win an enormous cash prize, Love Island is forever iconic!

4. Skulls and Roses on Amazon Prime Video

Infamous brothers of Roadies fame, Raghu and Rajiv put relationships to the ultimate test as they must chose between their love and their survival. Going through a series of intense challenges, these couples will discover whether they can stand the test of time. Given their signature tough attitude, this entertaining reality show is an engaging watch through and through.

5. Love School on Voot

We’ve been schooled for ample subjects but what about love? Many of us struggle when it comes to romantic relationships and Love School is the perfect platform to help hopeless romantics find the relationships of our dreams. From escaping the dreaded friendzone to dealing with the pain of breakups, Love School covers it all! Catch love gurus Karan Kundra and Anushka Dandekar school these singles on winning big in love.