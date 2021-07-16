Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MASABAGUPTA Masaba Gupta commences production on 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta on Friday started working on the second season of her hit Netflix series "Masaba Masaba". The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta's life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. Described as an "inspirational, joyous celebration of her life" with "tongue-in-cheek humour", the show also features Gupta's actor-mother Neena Gupta.

The first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Masaba Gupta said the viewers will get to witness a "different side" of her personality in season two.

"'Masaba Masaba' season one was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew," she said in a statement.

"I’m all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy. I get to show a different side of myself in season two and I can’t wait to see what the audience will think about it. It’s going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears and twice the fun," she added.

Produced by Viniyard Films, "Masaba Masaba" also features Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore and Samran Sahu. The show is directed by Sonam Nair and showrun by Ashvini Yardi.