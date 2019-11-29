Didn't expect Inside Edge would be loved so much, hope the same for second season: Director Karan Anshuman

The second season of Inside Edge focusses on intake, use and misuse of performance-enhancing drugs.

Amazon Prime Video opened its innings in India with the original series 'Inside Edge', and hit the ball out of the park with the first season. The web series garnered much praise for its brilliant portrayal of the games that go behind-the-scenes of the sport called Cricket.

The series is returning with its second season on December 6, and the director, Karan Anshuman, cannot obviously keep calm.

"The scale is larger. We have shot overseas. We have introduced new characters. We are really excited about the second season," Karan Anshuman said, in an exclusive chat with IndiaTVNews.com.

Back in 2017, when the web series was launched, many had not expected that it would become such a cult among the viewers, and critics alike. Inside Edge is the first ever series to be nominated for the International Emmy Awards.

"Two years ago we did not know it would make such an impact on the viewers. But we are glad it did. It was a perfect storm that happened. And people embraced the web series space and Inside Edge with so much gusto," Karan said, adding, "[We] hope the same happens with the second season."

So what made the makers of the show wait for two odd years to reprise the series? Was it the mixed reviews?

"Not at all. I don't think any director thinks about the reviews. The reviews, at the end of the day, are personal opinions about a show or a movie. And according to me, one should follow only that critic's reviews who they align with. If you ask me, I concur with most of what Shubhra Gupta (of Indian Express) writes. I follow her," Karan said, adding, "so this was never on my mind. Or anybody's mind. Only I knew my characters, my story, and everything else. I guess (I) was just waiting for the right time."

The second season of Inside Edge, Karan said, focusses on intake, use and misuse of performance-enhancing drugs.

“I wanted to raise some questions with the show. The 'what ifs'. The first season focussed on fixing and betting; in the second one we have explored the auction scenarios, and have also closely looked at doping in sports,” he said.

Karan also had an interesting anecdote to share. About Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor hasn't looked back ever since he tasted unlimited success and fame with his portrayal of a loyal friend in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' -- MC Sher, the rapper.

But did you know how Zoya met Siddhant?

"It was at the success party of the first season of Inside Edge where Zoya saw and met Siddhant for the very first time. And the rest, as they say, is history," Karan said.

Well, it really is.

Karan Anshuman went on to make another masterpiece -- Mirzapur -- after Inside Edge Season 1. But the one thing that remained a constant was his knack of casting the right people for the respective parts.

"All these people -- Vivek [Oberoi in Inside Edge], Siddhant [Chaturvedi in Inside Edge], Tanuj [Virwani in Inside Edge], Pankaj [Tripathi in Mirzapur] -- were duly auditioned. They were tested before signing," he said.

And since Karan Anshuman is so perfect with the casting, eik Bollywood waala question toh banta hai...

"Can I name two women? I would really like to work with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt," he said.

A female-centric movie, that is?

"Why not?" Karan Anshuman signed off.