Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUMAQURESHI Huma Qureshi's web series 'Maharani' to premiere on May 28

Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday announced that her upcoming web series "Maharani" will start streaming on SonyLiv from May 28. The 34-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti in the political drama, shared the release date of the series on Twitter. The show's story revolves around how the current Chief Minister disrupts the state's political machinery.

"It's not often that one gets to play a character where you traverse in extremes as an artist. Rani Bharti, has been one such role that got me to explore things that I have never done before and yet made her look extremely grounded and relatable," she says. The actress is confident that the audience will like the series. "Her's is a journey of rarity and grit which will surely strike a chord with the audience. I'm super excited and can't wait for the show to launch soon."

"A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this? #Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIV " she wrote.

"Maharani" also features actors Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show is created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who is also producing. Naren Kumar is serving as co-producer.