Hansal Mehta directing series based on Harshad Mehta scam

Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla group is creating the white-collar-crime financial thriller.

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary will headline Applause Entertainment's financial thriller series "Scam 1992", based on 1992's Harshad Mehta scam. Being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the series is based on journalist Sucheta Dalal's best-selling book "The Scam". Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema, portrays the role of Harshad Mehta, one of the most controversial stockbrokers of all time.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who has featured on shows such as "The Family Man" and "The Reunion", will be seen playing the role of Dalal, the fierce journalist, and whistle-blower.

"'Scam 1992' brings together a passionate team focused on creating a powerful and engaging narrative, that of a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and almost brought down a government.

"We have found a remarkable director in Hansal and together with an exceptional cast, we promise to give audiences a thrilling treat," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said in a statement.

Hansal Mehta, who will also serve as showrunner, said he is happy to be able to tell the story of Harshad and is excited to present the show to the audience.

"Growing up in the 80s and 90s, we all knew Harshad as a fascinating, larger than life character, and I am happy to be able to tell his story. We are nearing shoot completion and are hoping to soon present a phenomenal show with a brilliant cast of actors," Hansal said.

The book has been adapted by screenplay and dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, and Karan Vyas. The series will also feature actors like Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina, Lalit Parimoo among others.

The filming of 'Scam 1992' is nearing completion and will stream soon on a leading OTT platform.