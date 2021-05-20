Friends Reunion trailer is out and we're looking for tissue boxes, lots of them

Image Source : TWITTER/SUJUSHLDAE Stills from Friends Reunion

'Where's the tissue box,' says Jennifer Anniston as she enters the sets of Friends Reunion and sees her co-stars from the hit American sitcom. Without a second thought, it sets the notion for the special episode, which will be aired on HBO Max on May 27. Going by the freshly released trailer, we know it is going to be nostalgic, full of anecdotes and recreation of some epic moments from the 10 seasons.

The trailer sees the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reuniting to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. They also recreate some moments like Phoebe Buffay (Kudrow) saying 'my eyes, my eyes' in Season five, episode 14, titled 'The One Where Everybody Finds Out'. They will also be seen playing the famous quiz from Season four, episode 12, 'The One with the Embryos' when Rachel Green (Aniston) and Monica Geller (Cox) lose their apartment to Chandler Bing (Perry) and Joey Triibiani (LeBlanc). Schimmwer will be the gamemaster like his character Ross.

The episode has also taken fans on a nostalgic trip. They have been sharing stills from the episode and comparing them with the reunion. Take a look:

"Friends: The Reunion" will debut on the one year anniversary of the launch of the network HBO Max and exactly one year after it was originally supposed to air. The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was originally set to film in February 2020 but the unit was only able to begin filming in April.

The reunion special will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.