Antara Banerjee reveals she was scared to play a ghost in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 has been creating buzz ever since the launch of the show. Fans who were eagerly waiting for the series can now binge-watch all the episodes on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 app. The new season of the most popular horrex franchise has been sending shivers down the spine of all those watching with the primary reason for it being the ghost. With viewers having no clue as to who the ghost might be, here’s a little hint for all of them, as the gorgeous and talented actress Antara Banerjee has been credited who’s played the role to perfection. From a daily soap bahu to portraying a ghost in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, it sure is a giant leap in Antara’s career.

On playing the role of a ghost named Kasturi, Antara quipped, “I was scared to play a ghost as becoming one was not an easy task. I had to apply prosthetics to get into the character of Kasturi. It was a completely new experience for me and a challenging one as well since the process of applying prosthetics takes almost two hours to get the complete look of a ghost. It was difficult, but I really enjoyed portraying the role of Kasturi. I have learnt a lot while filming this series and have evolved immensely as an actor.”

With Kasturi having earned rave reviews for playing a ghost that is smart, sharp-witted, short-tempered and iconoclastic, it’s safe to say that the one who is supposed to scare others has well gotten over her fears. Recognized as the most popular Indian horrex franchise, Ragini MMS gained immense popularity in the country with its two feature films, and one adapted web-series – Ragini MMS Returns. The latest season is an exciting addition to the franchise consisting of an ensemble cast - Sunny Leone, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Sneha Namanandi, Navneet Kaur, Thea D’suza, Sakshi Gupta, Rishika Nag, Aarti Khetarpal, Antara Banerjee, Archana Vadnerkar, Gaurav Alugh, Vicky Rathod, Mohit Duseja, Diljaan Sayyed and Subir Rana Gupte.