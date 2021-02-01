Image Source : ALTBALAJI Alt Balaji and Zee5 series 'Crashh' teaser out

The teaser for Alt Balaji and Zee5 series 'Crashh' starring Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, Kunj Anand, and Zain Imam is out now. This series, which is based on the story of four siblings who get separated and their journey to find each other, is directed by Kushal Zaveri. It depicts the fate of the four siblings, who are torn apart by a fateful accident in early 2000. This saga of love and the pain of being separated at a young age, is produces by Ekta Kapoor.

The "Crashh" actress Anushka Sen shared some wonderful anecdotes and interesting bond with her director Kushal Zaveri on the release of the teaser, Anushka says, "It was absolutely amazing working with Kushal Sir! He is really one of the most chill, cool, and visionary Director I have ever worked with. When he explains to us about any scene we can visualise that scene, which makes it easy for us to execute."

She added "he is always open for improvisations, and also give us space for our inputs. He is hard-working and energetic which keeps us also fresh all the time, even in night shoots. I love discussing with him personally, and also he gives great advice! He is a super fun director, we play during breaks, he clicks amazing candids, and when we are working he is totally focused! I’m blessed that I’m working with him".

ALTBalaji unveiled the ensemble cast poster of Crashh on its social media platforms with a post that states “One crash, four siblings and a story of destiny. It’s true when they say, what’s meant to be will always find a way. A story of brother and sister; love and emotions! #Crashh streaming February 2021 on #ALTBalaji.”

"Crashh" which will be releasing on 14th February 2021.