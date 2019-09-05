Anurag Kashyap begins shooting for Ghost Stories

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap begins shooting for Netflix's Ghost Stories

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he has started shooting for Netflix's original ‘Ghost stories’. After the success of ‘Lust Stories’ the team of Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Karan Johar will be back together for another project of Netflix.

Ghost stories will be a collection of four different spine-chilling horror tales. The stories directed by the filmmakers will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in the end.

In August Netflix announced that the production process of the project will begin in August. Now, Kashyap has started shooting for his part in the collaboration. Ghost stories will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP in association with Ashi Dua of the Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Speaking at the announcement of the project Anurag had said "I am really looking forward to challenging myself to make something that I have never attempted before. Also, I have never prepared so much for anything before."

Anurag's Latest series Sacred Games 2 starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan was a big hit on the online streaming platform, Netflix.

This will be the third collaboration between the filmmakers after the 2013 release Bombay Talkies and 2018 Netflix release Lust stories. Released in June last year, Lust Stories show stories on love and lust. The short stories feature actors including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. It became Netflix's largest-watched original in percentage terms in any individual market in its first month. at the time of its release