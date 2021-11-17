Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
Zeeshan Khan raises questions on the rules of 'Bigg Boss 15'

"Has the dictionary definition of violence changed?" questions 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT. He was evicted from the reality show for violence with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2021 17:53 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEONLYZEESHANKHAN

'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Zeeshan Khan has taken to his social media and raised questions on the rules of 'Bigg Boss 15'. Calling himself a great fan of the show, he has asked the makers if the definition of violence changed in the show. While taking a dig at the actions of housemates like Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and others he asked how they deserve to be inside the house.

Zeeshan tweeted: "Having been a big fan of the show before a contestant, I wonder why the rules are different for all housemates who are on the same platform. Karan, Simba and many have resorted to violence and are still in the house. Has the dictionary definition of violence changed?"

He was referring to the fights like Simba pushing Umar into the pool or the way Karan slammed Pratik with his words. Now Zeeshan has questioned all these fights.

Many people responded to his tweet and said that few contestants are favoured despite breaking the rules. One user tweeted: "Definitely, Pratik gets too close to instigate, he threw steel mug on Umar, thats his pattern, he is like a rich spoilt stubborn brat, & Simba who is least interested in the show, Is still made to stay in the house! WHY?"

