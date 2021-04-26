Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik-Sirat aka Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi embark on a journey?

Image Source : PR FETCHED Will Kartik-Sirat aka Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi embark on a journey?

Kartik and Sirat share an unsaid bond. Though they have still not fallen in love with each other, their love for their families make them similar, and they can go to any extent to keep them happy. In fact, it's because of their families, and especially Kartik and Naira's kids Kairav and Akshara, that they decided to tie the knot. The Goenkas are off to a resort for Kartik and Sirat's engagement. And the day is finally here when both of them will leave their pasts behind and start a new journey together.

Amidst a lot of naach-gaana Kartik and Sirat's engagement function begins. Sirat along with the other ladies in the family performs on "Nachde ne saare", and even pulls Kartik to dance with her. She is looking stunning in an off-white embroidered lehenga. Kartik's sherwani is colour coordinated with hers.

They look absolutely beautiful together, but just then Ranveer enters. He is here to talk to Kartik. Will Ranveer and Sirat finally come face to face? Will his entry stop their engagement? What new turn their life will take now? To know what happens next keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

Recently, Kartik and Sirat went shopping and the sales girl at the boutique makes Sirat sit and puts a red dupatta on her head. This made Sirat recall her wedding day with Ranveer.

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

