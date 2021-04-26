Image Source : PR FETCHED Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Darsh-Nandini to finally tie knot in upcoming episode

In the recent episode of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, audience witness Moppad kidnapping Nandini while she was at the parlour getting ready for her special day. Moppad, who wants to forcibly marry her, kidnaps her with the help of her friends. As everyone is waiting for Nandini at the wedding venue, they were informed of her being missing. Meanwhile, Darsh wants to go look for her, but Rajvee somehow stops him. Just then his sister Namrata brings Nandini and informs them that she was just outside the venue.

Later when she comes, Darsh touches her hands and realises she is someone else. As he shouts "Who are you?", Nandini calls out his name from the other side.

It is revealed that Namrata had made Shamika take Nandini's place because she feels Shamika and Darsh are the perfect match. She calls Nandini a gold digger and tells everyone that she ran away from her own wedding. However, Nandini somehow manages to run away by pushing Moppad and reaches the venue.

Here comes the twist, when Nandini tells everyone the entire story of kidnapping that Mopped had planned, Namrata starts questioning her character. She asks her how she never got to know about Mopped's intentions if he was coming to her house daily. Rajvee then takes a stand for Nandini, and asks Namrata to shut up.

What follows next is the wedding. Darsh and Nandini will finally tie the knot in the upcoming episode. Produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffar's Full House Media Pvt Ltd, "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha" features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, and Purvi Vyas, to name a few. The show airs on Star Plus.

