Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira, Kartik aka Shivangi and Mohsin's 'masked romance' leave Twitterati amused

Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira, Kartik aka Shivangi and Mohsin's 'masked' avatar leaves Twitterati amused

Wearing mask is the new normal and it seems that the team of popular daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is set to teach everyone the same. The shooting of various shows have resumed amid the pandemic with all the necessary precautions in place. Counted amongst one of the longest-running shows, YRKKH has started telecasting the fresh episodes from Monday and what caught everyone's attention was the never seen before avatar of the housemates including Kartik and Naira (played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) wearing face masks and face shields. Not only this, the channel even introduced a new track revolving around COVID-19 and a scene showing the lead pair sharing some romantic moments involving sanitizers, gloved, and shield.

Even though it seemed to be important, there were many on the social media who began sharing various jokes on the new way in which the shows are being telecasted. However, there were many who took it in a positive manner and thought that it was probably the best way to educate everyone because "If your favourite character can, why not you?"

Have a look Twitter reacted on the new episodes:

10/10 gonna start watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".https://t.co/Wefv1Pgcr2 — Vighnesh (@vighneshck1) July 14, 2020

Who knew Indian serials were so progressive? https://t.co/jdHkOSm69d — Vighnesh (@vighneshck1) July 14, 2020

My mum was watching it, i told her you gotta pause it. 😂😂 I need to record this. 😭😭 — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?



Scientists are still figuring out the answer to this question. pic.twitter.com/lZFJRfC6Y0 — PUNNY (@Chinmoyee07) July 14, 2020

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

If m not wrong this is YRKKH, right? I mean the longest running show.. kaise dekh lete hai log?? — Turmeric (@The_Turmeric_) July 14, 2020

nah there was a scene before this romanticizing hygiene 😭 her man was putting on her sanitizer, gloves, EVERYTHING for her it's mad 😭 — иαυz💀 (@nosyxnauz) July 14, 2020

OMG 😭😭😭😭😭 — clown 😎🏳️‍🌈 (@april_phoool) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the shooting of show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been put on halt after actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive. Taking to Instagram he shared the news and wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for Covid 19. Although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care (sic)."

