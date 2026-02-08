Throwback: When Aasif Sheikh starred alongside Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi in a fan-favourite comedy Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career. But did you know he also worked with Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi in a comedy show? Find out here.

New Delhi:

TV actor Aasif Sheikh was recently seen in the film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, an adaptation of the hit TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The film follows the story of two rival neighbours and their wives who go on a chaotic road trip.

In his acting career, Aasif Sheikh has appeared in several films and TV shows. But did you know that the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star has also worked with Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi in a comedy show?

Aasif Sheikh and Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi worked together in this show

Yes, the duo shared screen space in the 1999 show Yes Boss. Actor Rakesh Bedi recently featured in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Dhurandhar and recieved praised for his portrayal of Jameel Jamali. In an old interview, Aasif revealed that on the first day of shooting for Yes Boss, he was very nervous, but Rakesh Bedi helped him through it. Read on to know more.

In a conversation with WildFilmsIndia, Aasif Sheikh shared his thoughts when asked about how he felt after completing 450 episodes of the serial Yes Boss.

He said, "Bada insteresting aur bada achha safar raha hai. Its full of humour. In fact mere liye toh bht hi important raha hai because jab mne shuru kiya tha, first day jab mei Yes Boss ke set par aaya tha, slapstick kya hoti hai mujhe nahi maloom thi, i was really nervous that day."

Aasif also revealed that Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi helped him as he was new to slapstick comedy. He added, "But Rakesh Bedi sahab aur Rajan Waghdhare sir really helped me out and wahan se meri ek journey shuru hoti hai I started understanding what comedy is all about after that."

