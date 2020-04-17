Image Source : TWITTER TV actress Shoma Anand enjoys seeing younger version of herself in Hum Paanch

Hum Paanch is back on the small screen, and actress Shoma Anand is enjoying seeing the younger version of herself in the sitcom. "It felt really good to know that after nearly 15 years, the 'Hum Paanch' family is back to make people laugh, that too during such a testing phase of life. A lot of people who are at home were starting to feel depressed, but now they can forget everything and can have at least 30 minutes of fun and laughter with the 'Hum Paanch' family," she said.

Now, she sits with her family and watches the show on Zee TV.

"Just a few days back, while watching the show, me and my family were observing how much I have changed since the show went on floors. I really enjoy seeing the younger version of myself and all my other co-actors because when we used to shoot, we couldn't see the episodes. So while watching the show, we are reminded of all the good old memories," said Shoma, who played Veena in the show.

A story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family, "Hum Paanch" revolved around Anand Mathur, his second wife - Bina Mathur and his five daughters, who are constantly plotting plans to turn his world upside down. Adding more chaos and confusion to his life is the photo frame of his late wife, who occasionally talks to him and nags him on certain decisions.

Will she do comedy shows again? "Yes, of course! If I find something that I think will be liked by the audience, then I will definitely do it. In fact, we as artistes always keep learning and for us to come back, the writer needs to write a script that is strong and we fit into the script too," she said.

