TKSS fame Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakhs towards PM relief fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

TKSS fame Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh towards PM relief fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

As the country fights with novel coronavirus, many celebrities are coming out in support of the government and doing their bit by donating a sum to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the fight against the pandemic. In the morning, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 2 crores and now popular comedian Kapil Sharma has joined the league. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to Twitter to announce that he would be contributing a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh towards the fund which will help battle against the virus that has taken more than 14,500 lives across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil wrote, "It’s time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi."

Announcing a sum of Rs 2 crores to the government's relief fund, Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic."

"I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic."

Inspired by him, actor Ram Charan also contributed Rs 70 lakh. "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments..."

Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, have also pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown.