TKSS: Akshay Kumar teases Kapil Sharma for his late BellBottom tweet, says 'Milkar teri khabar leta hoon'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday teased comedian-actor Kapil Sharma for his late wishes for the former's upcoming film BellBottom. The trailer for the film was released on Tuesday evening. The film which was earlier slated to release in April 2021 will finally be seen hitting the theaters on August 19. Launching the trailer, Akshay tweeted, "Bringing back the magic of the big screen with #BellBottom. #BellBottomTrailer out now." However, Kapil Sharma took a day to tweet about the same.

Not just this, their interaction also confirms that Akshay will be appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' soon. "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani," Kapil wrote. Responding to the delay in his tweet, Akshay replied, "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon."

After a long wait, the action-packed trailer of superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming spy drama 'BellBottom' was unveiled on Tuesday. The espionage thriller starring Akshay Kumar as a research and analysis wing (RAW) agent is set for theatrical release in both 2D and 3D formats on August 19. Akshay can be seen bringing out the 80s vibes while playing the role of a RAW agent who goes by the code name Bellbottom.

Apart from Akshay, what caught everyone's attention was the role played by the leading ladies ie Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Lara looked absolutely unrecognisable as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vaani is seen playing the role of Akshay's wife while Huma plays a spy helping Indian team.

Speaking about the film, the Ranjit M Tewari directorial is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

