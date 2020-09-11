Image Source : THEKAPILSHARMASHOW The Kapil Sharma Show welcomes Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari

This weekend, the superstars of Bhojpuri cinema Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will be welcomed on The Kapil Sharma Show. Its for the first time that the two will be seen together on the show. While revelry and camaraderie was quite evident, both Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari left no stone unturned to add to the banter. From playing cricket on the show to recollecting fond memories of their careers and giving all of us enough & more reasons to laugh, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will certainly hit the ball out of the park!

