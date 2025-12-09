Tanya Mittal makes first appearance after Bigg Boss 19, recalls journey: 'Mera dil abhi bahot bhaari hai' Two days after the Bigg Boss 19 finale, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal made her first appearance and interacted with fans and the paparazzi. Read on to know what she said.

Tanya Mittal made her first public appearance after Bigg Boss 19 on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. For the unversed, Tanya was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house in fourth place. The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 19 premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Two days after the Bigg Boss 19 finale, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal made her first appearance and interacted with fans and the paparazzi. Read on to know what she said.

Tanya Mittal recalls her Bigg Boss 19 journey during her first public appearance

Speaking to the paparazzi, Tanya Mittal recalled her journey on the Colors TV reality show. She said, "Meri kisi bhi gharwalo se baat nahi hui hai aur maine ye baat subah bhi clear ki hai. Mera dil abhi bahut bhari hai ghar ki yaadon ko lekar, kyunki ek bhi aisa vyakti nahi hai jise main bata saku jo mere upar chillaaya na ho. Maine ye baat pure ghar mein kahi thi ki aap mere liye bura bhala bolo, lekin mere upar bas tez awaaz mein mat chillaao. Ye cheezein mere dil mein ghar kar gayi hain". (I haven't spoken to any housemates, and I even made this clear in the morning. My heart feels very heavy with all the memories of the house, because there isn't a single person I can mention who hasn't shouted at me. I had said clearly in the house that it's fine if people speak badly about me, but please don't raise your voice at me. Those moments have really stayed with me and affected me deeply.)

She further said, "Main abhi apni awaaz dheere kar rahi hoon, wapas kyunki mujhe Gwalior jana hai. Gwalior ke log aise tez-tez chilla ke baat nahi karte, bahut pyaar se baat karte hain. Main abhi kisi se bhi baat nahi karna chahti, mera mann sabke liye bahut bhaari hai. Main abhi 2-3 din se so bhi nahi rahi hoon, kyunki mujhe ghabrahat ho rahi hai, ki kahin se phir se koi na aaye chillaane." (I'm trying to speak more softly at the moment because I have to go back to Gwalior. People in Gwalior don't shout at each other like that; they speak very gently. Right now, I don't feel like talking to anyone, my heart feels so heavy for everyone. I haven't been able to sleep properly for the past two or three days because I keep feeling anxious, worrying that someone might start shouting at me again.)

Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19

The nineteenth season of Bigg Boss 19 was won by Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna. He took a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and the Bigg Boss 19 trophy with him. Actress and peace activist Farrhana Bhatt and comedian Pranit More emerged as the first and second up.

