Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Why did Ayesha Jhulka leave Bollywood after starring in hit films?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYESHA.JHULKA Why did Ayesha Jhulka leave Bollywood after starring in hit films?

Known actress of the 90s, Ayesha Jhulka had a candid chat with host Charul Malik in India TV's special show 'Talaash Ek Sitare Ki'. The actress, who appeared in the film 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar', had made a special place in the hearts of people with her performances. However, after delivering many blockbusters, Ayesha shied away from the films. Where is Ayesha these days and what is she doing? These questions have left her fans puzzled.

In the special show 'Talaash Ek Sitare Ki,' Ayesha revealed that when she watches her old films like 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar' and 'Khiladi', she is once again lost in those memories. Referring to the incident on the sets of the film 'Jo Jeeta ...', she recalled, "Aamir Khan once brought a gift for me. He asked me to open this gift. I said - I will open it later, but they asked me to open it then and there. As soon as I opened the gift, something suddenly came out and spread everywhere.''

Why did Ayesha stop acting after giving so many hit films? Responding to this, she said, "There comes a time in a person's life when he realizes the purpose of his life. I wanted to settle down, and during that time there were many shifts. I could not manage my personal life and professional life simultaneously, due to which I stopped acting. '

It has been many years since we saw Ayesha acting. Her fans want to see her on the silver screen. When Ayesha was asked when is she going to return to acting? In response, the actress said, "I am definitely going to make a comeback in acting, and there are many projects that I am working on. I will be coming soon on the digital platform"