Image Source : TWITTER/@ASITKUMARRMODI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi tests positive for COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter on Friday to share the news with his followers and announced that he has isolated himself. He revealed that after he witnessed some symptoms of the deadly disease, he got himself checked and turned out to be corona positive. Lately, many TV and film celebrities have tested positive for COVID19 and have undergone treatment. During the lockdown, many have also succumbed to the deadly virus infection.

Asit Modi tweeted, "After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request.. who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol." He further urges his fans to not worry about him and keep showering love on him. He said that with the blessings of his loved ones, he will be healthy soon.

After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request🙏🏻who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.😊आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार❤️प्रार्थना🙏🏻आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप😀मस्त 💪स्वस्थ रहें — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) November 20, 2020

Talking about the most popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it has been entertaining fans for over 12 years now. The show is based on the column "Duniya Ne Undha Chashma" written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been most popular for Dayaben and Jethalal's cute chemistry and banter. Played by Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi, the show earned mass popularity over the years and fans loved to mimic Dayaben's 'Hey Maa Mataji' dialogue. However, when Disha Vakani opted to leave the show after the arrival of her daughter, the show witnessed a blow. While fans kept waiting for the leading actress to return to her character, things did not seem to work out between the producers and her. Nevertheless, the show kept ruling the hearts of the people with its comedy.

Hamari poori #TMKOC family jo iss waqt videsh mein hume miss kar rahi hai, kya aapko Diwali pe hasee aur khushiyoon ke fatake phodne hai?? Toh fatafat humare Youtube channel ko visit kare aur enjoy kare #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah ke saare episodes!! pic.twitter.com/00afIv4FEx — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) November 15, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma resumed shooting in July after lockdown restrictions were eased by the government. However, many actors decided to quit the show post lockdown. Taarak Mehta's wife, Anjali Bhabhi played by actress Neha Mehta quit the show post the COVID19 lockdown. She has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Also, actor Gurucharan, who played 'Sodhi Paji' left the show because of his father's health, his father even went through a surgery and he wants to be with him.

