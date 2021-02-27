Sohail Khan extends support for Rakhi Sawant's mother's cancer treatment, actress shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Sohail Khan extends support for Rakhi Sawant's mother's cancer treatment

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant has been very active on social media, sharing details about her mother's cancer treatment. The actress's mother Jaya Sawant has been battling cancer, a fact that came to light when Rakhi was locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She even quit the show for the same after accepting a Rs 14 lakh offer on the day of the grand finale. Superstars Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have been a great support to her during this hard time. On Friday, Rakhi shared a video of Sohail Khan extending help for the treatment and telling Rakhi that she should call him if she needs anything.

Rakhi Sawant shared the video saying, "World ke mere best bhai, Sohil bhai ,Salman bhai." In the video, Sohail Khan is seen saying, "Rakhi, my dear, if you or your mother need anything just call me. I have never met your mother, but I know you. You are very strong. And you being her daughter, imagine how strong she is. I wish her a speedy recovery. Just be the daughter you are and everything will fall into place. I will talk to her when she is feeling better."

Earlier, Rakhi shared a video of her and her mother thanking the Khan brothers for their help. Jaya Sawant said, "Salman ji, thank you beta. Sohail ji thank you. Yeh joh abhi mera chemo chal raha hai, main abhi hospital mein hoon. Abhi doh baaki hai, uske baad operation hoga. Thank you Salman ji. Aap logon ko parmeswar khoob aage badhaaye. Aap log sahi salaamat raho. Aap ke saath parmeswar hain. Aap ki har ek manokaamna puree ho. Halleluyah. Thank you."

Many TV celebrities have been visiting Rakhi and her mother at the hospital after she shared her pictures on Instagram. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Kasmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Kavita Kaushik and others visited her mother and the actress shared pictures on Instagram. Many others also extended support through social media posts. Actress Rashami Desai wrote: "Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power. You are stronger than anyone baby your prayer works like magic." "Get well soon auntie," wrote actress Bandgi Kalra.

Actress Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter to applaud Rakhi's journey in the show despite her mother not being well. "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis? Can u even imagine? Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong (sic)," posted Kamya.

Rakhi Sawant was part of Bigg Boss 1 and had entertained the viewers with her crazy antics. This year, she became a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and brought back the masala this show promised to offer in the beginning.