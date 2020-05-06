Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta name their newborn baby daughter Anayka

TV stars Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have named their newborn daughter Anayka. The star couple welcomed their first child on April 15 and shared her first photo with the fans just recently. The adorable photo showed Smriti giving a peck on the forehead of her little bundle of joy. Now the actress has finally revealed the name of her daughter. Smriti took to Instagram and shared the "first family picture", also revealing her baby's name. "Anayka...#family#FirstFamilyPic#DaddysGirl," she wrote.
A few days ago, Smriti posted her before and after childbirth pictures on social media, leaving everyone stunned with the loss of her pregnancy weight so quickly. "Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I'll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one#postpartum#postpartumtransformation#newmom #mombod," she had shared.
TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in Colors show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and fell in love. They tied the knot on 23rd November 2017. The actors have worked in many other shows. While Gautam Gupta featured in Ekta Kapoor's Star Plus show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Smriti was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has been on a break from acting since then.
Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you ❤️ Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted. I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife. I love doing life with you and can’t wait to share parenthood with you now. ILYSM baby ❤️ @mistergautam PS Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it’ll arrive anytime now 🍼
