Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta name their newborn baby daughter Anayka

TV stars Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have named their newborn daughter Anayka. The star couple welcomed their first child on April 15 and shared her first photo with the fans just recently. The adorable photo showed Smriti giving a peck on the forehead of her little bundle of joy. Now the actress has finally revealed the name of her daughter. Smriti took to Instagram and shared the "first family picture", also revealing her baby's name. "Anayka...#family#FirstFamilyPic#DaddysGirl," she wrote.

A few days ago, Smriti posted her before and after childbirth pictures on social media, leaving everyone stunned with the loss of her pregnancy weight so quickly. "Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I'll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one#postpartum#postpartumtransformation#newmom #mombod," she had shared.

TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in Colors show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and fell in love. They tied the knot on 23rd November 2017. The actors have worked in many other shows. While Gautam Gupta featured in Ekta Kapoor's Star Plus show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Smriti was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has been on a break from acting since then.

